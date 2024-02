Dragon’s Dogma 2’den Yeni Fragman Geldi – 3 Şubat 2024

The latest trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 was revealed during State of Play!



Showcasing the new Warfarer vocation: an Arisen exclusive vocation that can use weapons and skills of every vocation.



Available March 22, 2024!



Available March 22, 2024!