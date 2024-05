Yeni Futbol Oyunu UFL Tanıtım Fragmanı Yayınlandı!

Before the whistle blows and the action begins, there’s the magic of the pre-match atmosphere.



𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲: don’t skip it – feel it!



Do pre-game nerves get to you? If the answer’s yes, tell us how you handle them.#uflgame pic.twitter.com/3VDJJNrFw2