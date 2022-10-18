Günümüzde halen animler her yaştan kişilere hitap etmektedir. Özellikle 18-24 yaş arasına hitap eden animler çokça izlenmektedir. Anime Japon menşeili olup Japonlara özgü çizimlerden oluşan çizim canlandırmasıdır. Bugün ki yazımızda sizlere Bleach filler listesi ve izleme sırası nasıl olmalı yazımızda bahsettik.
Oldukça ünlü bir anime olan Bleach’in konusuna gelecek olursak kısaca açıklayalım; Bleach, 15 yaşındaki hayaletleri görme yeteneği olan bir lise öğrencisi Ichigo Kurosaki’nin hikayesini konu almakta. Rukia Kuchiki isimli bir Shinigami yani o evrenin ölüm meleği bir gün bir Hollow’u kötü bir varlığı takip ederken Ichigo ile karşılaşır. Kötü Ruh ile savaşırken yaralanmasından dolayı güçlerini Ichigo’ya aktarmak zorunda kalmıştır.
Bleach Filler Listesi ve İzleme Sırası
The Substitute
- Sibling Rivalry
- And Your Bird Can Speak
- Beat the Invisible Enemy!
- Fight to the Death! Ichigo vs Ichigo
- Greetings from a Stuffed Toy
- June 17th, A Memory of Rain
- Unbeatable Enemy.avi
- Assault on Trip at Sacred Ground!
- The Legendary Quincy
- A Gentle Right Arm
- Flowers and Hollows
- Back to Back, A Fight to the Death!
- Kon’s Great Plan
- Encounter, Renji Abarai!
- Ichigo Dies!
- Reclaim! The Power of the Shinigami
- Ichigo Becomes a Hollow!
- Ichimaru the Silver Shadow
The Entry
- The Man who Hates Shinigamis
- The Sentence of Rukia, Before the 14th Day
- Assemble! The 13 Divisions
- Penetrate the Center with an Enormous Bombshell
- Formation! The Worst Tag
- Release The Death Blow!
- Orihime Is Being Targeted
- Breakthrough! The Deathgods’ Encompassing Net
- Renji’s Confrontation
- The Resolution To Kill
- Stars And The Stray
- Miracle! The Mysterious New Hero
- Tragedy of Dawn
- Assassination of Aizen! The darkness which approaches
- Kenpachi Zaraki Approaches!
- Reason of the Fist
- Desperation! The Broken Zangetsu
- The Man of Immortality
- The Deathgod whom Ganju Met
- Reunion, Ichigo and Rukia
The Bount (Filler Bölümleri)
- Creeping Terror, the Second Victim
- Break Through! The Trap Hidden in the Labyrinth
- Death Game! The Missing Classmate
- True Identity of the Devil, the Secret which is Revealed
- Bount! The Soul Hunters
- Return of Rukia! The Substitute Team Revival
- The Moment of Collision!! An Evil Hand Draws Near to the Quincy
- Water Attack! Escape from the Shutdown Hospital
- Gathering at the Place of Destiny! The Man who makes his Move
- Memories of an Eternally Living Clan
- Earth-Shattering Event at 11th Division! The Shinigami that rises again
- Crashing Force! Friido vs. Zangetsu
- Vanishing Grudge! The Shinigami that Kenpachi cut down
- Shocking Revelations for the Gotei 13 divisions!! The truth buried in history
- Yoshino’s decision of death
- Assault from a formidable enemy! A tiny final line of defense
- Hitsugaya Moves! The Attacked City
- Ichigo vs. Dalk! The appearance of the faded darkness
- Grey Shadow, the Secret of the Doll
- Dissension in the Substitute Team? Rukia’s Betraya
- Battle of Tears! Rukia vs. Orihime
- Rangiku dances! Cut down the invisible enemy
- Byakuya assembles! The Gotei 13 divisions make their move
- Annihilation of the Vice-Captains! Trap in the Underground Cave
- Rematch! Ishida vs. Nemu
- Abarai Renji, Soul of Bankai!
- Shinigami and Quincy! The Reviving Power!
The Assault (Filler Bölümleri)
- Assault of the Bounts! Chaos in the Gotei 13 Divisions
- Hitsugaya’s Resolution! The Moment of Conflict Approaches
- Byakuya Takes the Field! Dance of the Wind-Splitting Cherry Blossoms
- Ichigo, Byakuya, Kariya – Batle of the Three Extremes!!
- Hitsugaya Moves Out! Cut Down the enemy in the Forest
- Clash! Zaraki Kenpachi vs. Ichinose Maki
- Shinigami vs. Shinigami! The Uncontrollable Power
- Soifon Dies-The Last of the Special Forces
- Mayuri’s Bankai! Sawatari Clash of the Demon
- The Last Quincy! The Exploding Power
- Ishida, exceeding the limits to attack
- 10th Division’s Death Struggle! The Release of Hyourinmaru
- Kariya! Countdown to the Detonation
- Life and Revenge! Ishida, the Ultimate Choice
- The Swung-Down Edge! The Moment of Ruin
- The Wailing Bount! The Last Clash
- Ichigo and Rukia, Thoughts in the Revolving Sky
Sevenlerine Death Note Benzeri Animeler!