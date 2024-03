CS2 Gölge Açma Düşük Ayarlarda Mümkün

TIL you can just change one line in cs2_video.txt and can have Player Shadows on Low Video Settings. 🧐



Set "setting,lb_enable_shadow_casting" to 1

in userdataid730localcfgcs2_video.txt



I would suggest @CounterStrike 2 to make this an option for everyone. Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/c9lL7CCj9B