81. Altın Küre Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu! Geceye Oppenheimer Damga Vurdu!

Günümüzün en prestijli film ödüllerinden Altın küre ödüllerinin bu yıl 81.’si düzenlendi. Yıldızların yer aldığı geceye Oppenheimer damgasını vurdu.
Bilindiği üzere Oscar ödüllerinden sonra en prestijli ödül olarak kabul edilen Altın Küre ödülleri, dün gece sahipleri ile buluştu. Birkaç senedir çeşitli sebepler ile yarım yamalak yapılan ödül törenleri, sonunda adına yakışır bir şekilde düzenlendi. Her ne kadar eski prestiji kalmasa da bu yıl yeniden eski şaşalı günleri yeniden yaşatmaya kararlı göründü.
2023 yılında birçok film vizyona girdi. Kimi film hızlıca hafızalardan silinse de kimileri şimdiden sinemanın tarihine altın harflerle yazıldı. Bu yıl adından sıkça söz ettiren filmlerin başında hiç şüphesiz Oppenheimer geliyor. Gişede Oppenheimer’ı ezip geçen Barbie ise bu yıl düzenlenen Altın Küre ödüllerinde sönük kaldı. Gelin şimdi ödül alan yapım ve kişilere beraber bakalım.
En İyi Film – Drama
- Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Film – Komedi
- Poor Things
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
En İyi Yönetmen
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song – Past Lives
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi/Müzikal
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
- Matt Damon – Air
- Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
En İyi Senaryo
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives – Celine Song
En İyi Müzik
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
En İyi Şarkı
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie – Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell
- Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen
- Dance The Night – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- Road to Freedom from Rustin – Lenny Kravitz
En İyi Animasyon Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest