PlayStation Plus Mayıs Ücretsiz Oyunları Belli Oldu!

Günümüzün en ünlü oyun devlerinden biri olan Playstation ücretsiz oyun dağıtımında rakiplerinden geri kalmamak için muhteşem bir kampanya ile son hız devam etmekte. Toplamda 5.942 TL’lik bir oyunları ücretsiz olarak veriyor.
Geçtiğimiz ayda çok az sayıda ve oyunları pek beğenilmeyen bir ücretsiz oyun dağıtımı yapan şirket bu ayda oyuncuların yüzünü güldürmeyi başardı.
İlk olarak şunu belirtmek isteriz ki bu avantajdan yararlanmak istiyorsanız Playstation Plus üyeliğinizin bulunması gerekmektedir. Alacağınız oyunlar ise 16 Mayıs tarihinden itibaren kütüphanenize ekleyebilirsiniz. Gelin hep beraber hangi oyunlar ücretsiz verilecek bir göz atalım;
PlayStation Plus Mayıs Ücretsiz Oyunları
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5
- Humanity – PS4, PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5
- Dishonored 2 – PS4
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5
- The Evil Within 2 – PS4
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4
- Lake – PS4, PS5
- Conan Exiles – PS4
- Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4
- Soundfall – PS4, PS5
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow – PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light – PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium
- Pursuit Force – PS4, PS5 – PlayStation Premium
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – PS4 – PlayStation Premium
